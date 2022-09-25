Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mother, daughter die in road accident in Yamunanagar

Mother, daughter die in road accident in Yamunanagar

Published on Sep 25, 2022 01:39 AM IST

The deceased was identified as Preeti alias Anika, 30, who succumbed to her injuries on Friday and her one-year-old daughter died during treatment on Saturday

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: A 30-year-old woman and her infant daughter died, while three others sustained injuries in a collision between two cars on the Panchkula-Saharanpur highway near Khandwa Chowk in Yamunanagar, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Preeti alias Anika, 30, who succumbed to her injuries on Friday and her one-year-old daughter died during treatment on Saturday, at the civil hospital.

The injured include Preeti’s husband Anuj, her twin daughter and the driver of the other car, whose identity could not be ascertained.

The couple was travelling to their home in Saharanpur from Patiala along with their twin daughters.

Vikas Chaudhary, a local who was behind the couple’s vehicle, said that around 1 pm, an over-speeding Uttarakhand-registered car coming from Saharanpur lost its balance, crossed the divider and crashed into the couple’s car after overturning several times.

Inspector Dinesh, SHO, Yamunanagar Sadar police station said that all three injured are stable and admitted at civil hospital. A case has been registered.

Sunday, September 25, 2022
