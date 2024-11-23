Chandigarh: ‘Mothers Against Drugs’ initiative highlights parenting as a shield against addiction

The Punjab Lit Foundation, in collaboration with PM Shree GMSSS, Sector 18, on Saturday organised a transformative awareness programme titled “Mothers Against Drugs” to combat the escalating drug crisis among youth in Punjab. The session underlined the importance of community involvement in addressing the drug epidemic. (HT Photo)

The initiative — led by Khushwant Singh, co-founder of Punjab Lit Foundation and former state information commissioner, and Sanna Kaushal, media adviser to the National Commission for Women (NCW) — aims to empower mothers to act as the first line of defence against drug abuse.

HPS Brar, director of school education, UT Chandigarh, graced the event as the chief guest.

The campaign featured a “Mobilising Mothers and Educating Students” workshop that drew participation of over 5,000 students from across 110 government schools. Participants joined both in-person and online via the department of school education’s official YouTube channel. The initiative brought together mothers, teachers, and school management committees to equip them with tools to address the crisis effectively.

In his address, Singh said: “Mothers are chief ministers of their homes,” emphasizing their pivotal role in shielding children from drug abuse. “Once mothers decide to protect their children from this issue, its eradication becomes inevitable,” he said.

Kaushal stressed the importance of family bonding, encouraging families to share at least one meal together to better understand the influences shaping their children. Highlighting the unmatched instincts of mothers, she said the workshops aim to empower them in safeguarding their children.

Behavioural expert Gaurav Gill conducted an informative session for parents, focusing on recognising behavioral patterns that could signal substance abuse in children. He also shared practical strategies for early intervention, equipping parents with tools to address the issue effectively.

Pankaj Mahajan, a motivational speaker from Gurdaspur and recovering addict, shared his journey of overcoming heroin addiction with his family’s support, especially his mother’s. “At my lowest point, I spent ₹2 lakhs on heroin. It was my mother’s unwavering belief that saved me,” he recounted, inspiring the audience to take proactive measures.

Brar encouraged schools to adopt preventive measures including counselling of both parents and students and emphasised the importance of communication and collective action. “This fight against drugs must begin at home and extend to every school,” he said.

Mothers, who attended the session, expressed gratitude for the programme which equipped them with tools and confidence to safeguard their children.

The initiative underlined the importance of community involvement in addressing the drug epidemic and marked a significant step in fostering awareness and action among families and educational institutions.