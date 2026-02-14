Mother-son duo among 4 killed after car plunges into gorge in Himachal’s Kinnaur

Out of five occupants of a car, four people, including a woman and her son, were killed and one sustained serious injuries when their vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in Kinnaur, officials said on Saturday. The mangled remains of the car that fell down the gorge in Himachal’s Kinnaur on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Kirshna, 42, her son Himesh Kumar, 19, Sushma, 47 and Inder Lal, 30. Meanwhile, the injured, Vidya Krishan, 32, was injured and taken to a hospital in Tapri. All of them were from Jani village in Kinnaur district

The mishap occurred at Jani link road near Bhavanagar, informed police, adding that five persons were travelling in the car when the mishap took place, four of whom died on the spot and the injured was rushed to the hospital. The injured person was later shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital Khaneri, Rampur Bushah. A rescue team, along with locals, rushed to the spot, where they recovered the bodies and rescued the injured person.

Police have registered a case in the matter and investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident, they added.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the incident and directed district administration to provide all possible assistance to the next of kin of the deceased and best treatment to the injured person.

Revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi also expressed grief over the incident. He wished the injured a speedy recovery and directed the Kinnaur district administration to provide all possible assistance to the families of those who died in the mishap.

Officials said that the district administration has handed over the bodies to their kin after postmortem. Also, ₹25,000 each has been given to the families of the deceased and ₹10,000 to the injured by the district administration.