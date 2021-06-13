Mother-son duo among four held for Kharar moneylender’s murder

Four people, including a mother-son duo, were arrested for the murder of a 64-year-old moneylender on Friday.

The accused Gurdas Singh, his mother Krishna Devi of Ranjit Nagar, Kharar; her sister Raj Dulari and Gurdas’ friend Dinesh Singh of Santemajra, were sent to a four-day police remand on Saturday.

The victim, Maya Devi of Kharar, was found murdered in a manhole near Morinda on Thursday. She had lent the accused ₹2.5 lakh and was killed when she demanded the money back. The car, in which Maya was murdered, has been recovered, police said.

The vehicle had been rented by Gurdas, who organises tours for a living, and was driven by Dinesh, who works at a hotel in Kharar.

Police said Krishna and Raj Dulari forced Maya into the car and covered her face to prevent her from raising the alarm. Later, Krishna and Gurdas strangled her. After Maya fell unconscious, the accused popped a pesticide tablet in her mouth before dumping her body, 20km from Morinda, police said.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s son Vikas Tomar under Sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kharar (City) police station.