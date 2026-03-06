Mother-son duo arrested with 3.23 kg heroin near Abohar

In a significant drug seizure, a mother-son duo was caught with 3.23 kg heroin following a tip-off in Fazilka on Thursday. Three packets, weighing 1,080 grams, 1,070 grams and 1,080 grams, totalling 3.23 kg, were recovered from the accused, said the spokesman of the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Fazilka. (HT)

Sharing details, a police spokesman said the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Fazilka, received information about potential movement of drugs on the Abohar-Muhat village link road.

Acting on the tip, the SSOC team set up a special blockade in the border area while coordinating with the Border Security Force (BSF).

There, the police intercepted a motorcycle coming from the Abohar side, with a man riding and a woman seated pillion. When signalled to stop, the rider allegedly attempted to flee, but was quickly apprehended by the police team.

The rider was identified as Gurvinder Singh and the woman as his mother, Pali, residents of Amarwala Banna village in Fazilka district.

During the search, police recovered three packets wrapped in tape from Gurvinder’s trousers. The substance was tested using a drug detection kit and confirmed to be heroin. The packets weighed 1,080 grams, 1,070 grams and 1,080 grams, taking the total recovery to 3.23 kg, the spokesman detailed.

A case under Sections 21-C, 25, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the SSOC station in Fazilka. The accused will be produced before a court for custody. Police said further investigation was underway to trace the source of the consignment and uncover the entire network.

Bambiha gang associate held with 3 illegal weapons in Faridkot

Chandigarh The Faridkot police and the Counter Intelligence wing on Wednesday caught an associate of the Davinder Bambiha gang with three illegal weapons.

Faridkot superintendent of police (Investigation) Jogeshwar Singh said the accused was identified as Jagwinder Singh Kala, a resident of Rama Mandi in Bathinda. He is already named in an Arms Act case at the Kotwali police station in Bathinda, police said.

“Further investigation is underway to identify the accused’s associates and potential links to expose the entire illegal arms supply chain,” said investigators.