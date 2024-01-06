A 20-year-old man succumbed to injuries, two days after he was mowed down by a private bus near Jawaddi while alighting from the vehicle, police said on Friday. Mowed down by bus, 20-year-old succumbs to injuries in Ludhiana

After his death on Thursday, the Dugri Police lodged an FIR against the driver of the bus for causing death due to negligence on the statement of Anil Kumar, uncle of the victim, identified as Rohit Giri of Raikot. He was a factory worker.

Anil said that on January 2, he along with his nephew Rohit boarded a bus from Raikot to reach Ludhiana to go to work. The bus stopped near Jawaddi.

He alighted from the front door of the bus, while Rohit Giri alighted from the rear door. Meanwhile, the driver moved the bus forward ignoring the passengers. As a result Rohit was crushed under the rear tyres of the bus.

ASI Baldev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have registered a case against the accused bus driver Resham Singh of Bathinda under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.