MP Dharambir Singh shown black flags in Mahendergarh village

Bhiwani-Mahendergarh Member of Parliament Dharambir Singh on Saturday faced protests from residents of Seehma village in Mahendergarh during canvassing on Saturday morning. The residents showed him black flags and raised slogans against him. Bhiwani-Mahendergarh Member of Parliament Dharambir Singh on Saturday faced protests from residents of Seehma village in Mahendergarh during canvassing on Saturday morning. (HT File)

Locals alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party government is destroying brotherhood in the society.

“The former chief minister Khattar had announced to make our village a sub-tehsil but later, the residents of Dongra Ahir village objected to this. Instead of making our village a sub-tehsil, the government created friction between the two villages. This government has done nothing except divide people,” the residents told the MP.