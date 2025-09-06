Punjab: MP Mittal announces jobs at LPU for kin of 43 flood victims

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP and Lovely Professional University (LPU) chancellor Ashok Mittal on Friday announced permanent employment to one family member of each of the 43 individuals who lost their lives in the Punjab floods. Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP and Lovely Professional University (LPU) chancellor Ashok Mittal. (HT)

Addressing a press conference, Mittal said, “We will personally reach out to all the affected families. But I also appeal to any family who has not been contacted yet to come forward, so that immediate assistance can be provided.”

Earlier, Mittal had also contributed ₹20 lakh to the CM Relief Fund to support the relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood-affected areas.

He also praised the Punjab government, led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, for its proactive efforts in relief and rescue operations across flood-hit districts, including setting up 196 relief camps and evacuating over 20,000 people. As the state now prepares for the long-term challenges of rehabilitation, including rebuilding homes, restoring farmland, providing medical assistance and reviving livelihoods, Mittal called for collective efforts and generous support from all sections of society. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal lauded Mittal’s announcement.