Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Punjab: MP Mittal announces jobs at LPU for kin of 43 flood victims

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 06:00 am IST

Addressing a press conference, Mittal said, “We will personally reach out to all the affected families. But I also appeal to any family who has not been contacted yet to come forward, so that immediate assistance can be provided.”

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP and Lovely Professional University (LPU) chancellor Ashok Mittal on Friday announced permanent employment to one family member of each of the 43 individuals who lost their lives in the Punjab floods.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP and Lovely Professional University (LPU) chancellor Ashok Mittal. (HT)
Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP and Lovely Professional University (LPU) chancellor Ashok Mittal. (HT)

Addressing a press conference, Mittal said, “We will personally reach out to all the affected families. But I also appeal to any family who has not been contacted yet to come forward, so that immediate assistance can be provided.”

Earlier, Mittal had also contributed 20 lakh to the CM Relief Fund to support the relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood-affected areas.

He also praised the Punjab government, led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, for its proactive efforts in relief and rescue operations across flood-hit districts, including setting up 196 relief camps and evacuating over 20,000 people. As the state now prepares for the long-term challenges of rehabilitation, including rebuilding homes, restoring farmland, providing medical assistance and reviving livelihoods, Mittal called for collective efforts and generous support from all sections of society. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal lauded Mittal’s announcement.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: MP Mittal announces jobs at LPU for kin of 43 flood victims
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On