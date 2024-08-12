 MP Sandhu meets guv, raises pollution issue - Hindustan Times
MP Sandhu meets guv, raises pollution issue

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 12, 2024 06:58 AM IST

Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu on Sunday called on Gulab Chand Kataria, newly appointed Punjab governor and administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu on Sunday called on Gulab Chand Kataria, newly appointed Punjab governor and administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu on Sunday called on Gulab Chand Kataria, newly appointed Punjab governor and administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. (HT File)
Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu on Sunday called on Gulab Chand Kataria, newly appointed Punjab governor and administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. (HT File)

During the meeting, MP Sandhu discussed various pertinent issues concerning Punjab with the governor, including pollution of state’s rivers and other waterbodies (including Buddha Nullah), depleting water table graph, education sector, declining number of migratory birds and the degradation of wetlands in Punjab and adjoining Rajasthan.

Sandhu said to the governor that resolving these issues held utmost significance for the states of Punjab and Rajasthan and needed to be addressed on priority basis. He highlighted that the issue of polluted water has been assuming “alarming proportions” with each passing year and needs immediate intervention of all stakeholders to address it on priority before it causes irreparable damage to all.

The governor reportedly took due note of these issues and assured the MP that all requisite measures would be put in place to address them on priority.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / MP Sandhu meets guv, raises pollution issue
