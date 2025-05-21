MTP licence of 2 doctors suspended for violations in Haryana

The special task force (STF) of Haryana’s health department on Tuesday said that in the last week, 25 Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) centres were closed and three FIRs were registered for violations pertaining to illegal sale of MTP kits. Additional chief secretary (health) Sudhir Rajpal, who held a review meeting of the STF here on Tuesday, directed to monitor the BAMS doctors and unqualified practitioners (quacks) involved in illegal abortions. (File)

Meanwhile, the MTP licence of a doctor in Kurukshetra and another in Assandh (Karnal) was also suspended for malpractices and violation of guidelines, a government spokesperson said.

While two medical shops were sealed for illegal practices, 921 MTP kits were seized. “Legal action under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, shall be launched against the offenders,” the spokesperson said.

The number of wholesalers selling MTP kits in the state has come down to six from 32 within one month. The sale trend of MTP kits has seen a significant decline in 13 districts of the state.

The ACS directed officials to intensify enforcement against illegal abortion practices and take strict action against doctors found guilty of such violations, including cancellation of their licences.

