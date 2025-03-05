Multi-layer barricading on Chandigarh-Mohali border to stop protesting farmers

The Chandigarh administration has denied permission for a farmers’ sit-in at the Sector 34 grounds, deploying over 1,900 security personnel and multi-layer barricading on the Chandigarh-Mohali border to prevent the agitators from entering the city. As per intelligence reports, around 10,000-11,000 protesters, including 175-200 women, are expected to arrive in tractor-trailers, SUVs, and other vehicles. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), along with 37 other farmer unions, has called for a week-long sit-in in Chandigarh, starting Wednesday, to press for their demands. They also plan to stage a sit-in outside Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s official residence in Sector 2.

Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said, “We have not granted any permission to farmers to stage a protest in Chandigarh and will stop them at any cost.”

To stop them, police have set up 18 key checkpoints, including Punjab CM’s residence, Housing Board Light Point in Manimajra, Naya Gaon Barrier, Mullanpur Barrier, Togan Barrier, the light point near CAP Complex, Dhanas, Jhampur Barrier, Mohali Barrier, the Sector-55/56 dividing road, Badheri Barrier, Furniture Market Barrier, Mattaur Barrier, Jail Road Barrier, Faidan Barrier and Zirakpur Barrier.

Water cannons, Vajra vehicles, and fire tenders are also stationed at critical locations.

In a preemptive move, the Punjab government detained several SKM leaders, including 15 from Mohali, in early morning raids. The detained leaders include Bharatiya Kisan Union district head Kirpal Singh Siau, state leader Parmdeep Singh Baidwan, and Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Dakonda) district head Jagjit Singh Jogi Karala. Most of them were taken into detention between 3 am and 6 am on Tuesday.

Farmer leaders have condemned the government’s actions, calling it an attack on democracy.

Meanwhile, lawyers of the Mohali Bar Association ceased work after farmer leader and advocate Jaspal Singh Duppar was detained.

Talks between the Punjab government and SKM leaders to discuss farmers’ demands broke down midway on Monday, with farmer leaders claiming a “livid” Mann “walked out of the meeting in a huff without any provocation”.

Earlier in September last year, BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) had staged a five-day protest at Sector 34-B, which ended after assurances from Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. The unions had pressed the government to share a draft of the new agriculture policy and incorporate their suggestions before its final implementation.

(With inputs from Hillary Victor in Mohali)