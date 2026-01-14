Multiple Pak drones sighted again along LoC in Rajouri

Close on the heels of multiple sightings of Pak drones along the Line of Control (LoC) and Indo-Pak international border (IB) on Sunday, at least four suspected Pakistani drones were sighted again along the de-facto border in Rajouri district on Tuesday, prompting army to open automatic gun-fire. Close on the heels of multiple sightings of Pak drones along the Line of Control (LoC) and Indo-Pak international border (IB) on Sunday, at least four suspected Pakistani drones were sighted again along the de-facto border in Rajouri district on Tuesday, prompting army to open automatic gun-fire. (HT File)

“Multiple suspected Pakistani drones were spotted along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri this evening,” said officials.

“At around 1935 hours (7.35 pm), two drones were observed hovering over Dheri Dhara village in Manjakote area. Later, the objects were seen moving towards village Kalali,” said officials.

They informed that the Army had opened fire at the drones.

Prior to this, two drones were seen hovering in the Chingus sector.

“At around 1900 hrs (7 pm) Pak drones were spotted near the Dungagala infiltration gap falling under Chingus police post. The troops of 6 JAK rifles opened fire at them,” said officials.

The army along with the BSF is keeping a constant surveillance on the situation, they added.

It may be stated that a forest fire, suspected to have been deliberately started by the Pakistani army, had triggered multiple land mine explosions along the LoC in KG sector of Poonch on Monday.

The Army has planted several landmines along the de-facto border to check infiltration by terrorists and other rogue elements from across the border.