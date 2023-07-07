Keeping Chandigarh southern sectors afloat: 5-cr project to improve drainage begins

Looking to stay ahead of the problem of waterlogging during the monsoon, the municipal corporation commenced a (MC) ₹5 crore project to reconstruct and improve the drainage system in the city’s low-lying southern sectors. Water logging at Sector 30 in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Sharing details, municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra, “Since Chandigarh sees temporary waterlogging in the monsoons, the civic body is regularly upgrading the existing drainage system by replacement of pipes of smaller diameters with new larger diameter pipes to accommodate higher volumes of water during heavy rains. This includes increasing the capacity of drains, constructing additional storm water drains.”

Taking note of waterlogging complaints that poured in from the near forest areas of Sector 40-C and Sector 41-A, Mitra said, “During heavy rains, the existing circular brick drain (CBD) gets fully choked as it has inadequate capacity to drain out huge quantities of rainwater during heavy showers.”

“Hence, the ₹5 crore project has been started to change the pipelines of CBD along Vikas Marg from Sector 40-D, 41-D to N-Choe near Beant Singh Memorial Sector 42 to solve this issue. Also, the work is expected to be completed by March 2024, before the next monsoon starts,” she added.

Besides, other projects aimed at improving monsoon preparedness have been initiated, while a few are in the pipeline. Among those is the project to improve the drainage systems at Burial.

“The complete storm water drainage system of the city discharges into three natural drains or choes in the city, which gets filled to full level capacity during high intensity rain falls thus completely submerging the drainage system, hampering the smooth disposal of rain water. We are trying to increase the depth of the choes so as to ease the flow of the drainage system,” she added.

Notably, the city’s drainage system is designed to handle 15mm/hour rainfall in the northern sectors and 20mm/hour rainfall in the southern sectors.

Rainwater harvesting in focus

The commissioner added that implementation of rainwater harvesting systems in all government buildings and mandatory installation of rain water harvesting structures in eligible residential houses will also reduce load on storm water drainage systems, which can prevent waterlogging. The same will also help in recharging groundwater.

It is proposed to construct rain water harvesting structures for all 52 community centres in the city at a cost of around ₹6 crore.

Meanwhile, the civic body officials said they have cleaned 95% of road gullies ahead of the monsoon.

The MC commissioner has also set up 18 teams to oversee maintenance and two round-the-clock control centres, one at the water filling station in Sector 15 (phone: 0172-2540-200) and another at Mani Majra Water Works-II, MHC (0172-2738-082) where residents can complain of waterlogging.

BOX:

Push to complete civil works at villages

With waterlogging worsening on the outskirts and periphery of the city, residents of Hallomajra, Dadumajra, Manimajra, Dhanas, daria and other villages face the major brunt. Even short spells of rain leave the areas flooded for as long as 10-12 hours, thus inviting vector borne diseases.

Addressing the issue, municipal commissioner Mitra said, “Several civil works are underway at Chandigarh’s villages, including construction of roads, laying of water pipes and drainage system and other basic works. Due to so much construction work, the water gets logged but once all these works are completed and the drainage system is laid as per plan, the residents won’t witness waterlogging issues.”