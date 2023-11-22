Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee: Union submits memorandum over long pending issues

The Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee on Wednesday submitted a memorandum with the office of municipal corporation (MC) chief over the long pending demands, including expediting the process of handing over appointment letters to the recently regularised Class 4 employees. The Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee submitting a memorandum to joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The memorandum was addressed to MC chief Sandeep Rishi and handed over to joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo.

Employee’s union chairperson Ashwani Sahota and president Jasdev Singh Sekhon said they had also demanded cashless health insurance for employees and shifting of the health department (establishment) office from Middha Chowk, Zone D sub-office to Zone A office near Mata Rani Chowk. They reasoned that the accounts office is situated in Zone A office and the employees have to visit two offices, delaying the payments unnecessarily.

The union’s major demands also included expedition in the process of handing over appointment letters to the Class 4 employees, which the state government has recently regularised, under the policy for the welfare of ad-hoc, contractual, daily wages and temporary employees.

They also added that a resolution regarding the cashless health insurance for employees has been approved by the MC General House, but the matter is now pending with the state government. The pushed for the authorities to take up the matter with the government and get it approved.

The union also demanded the re-issuance of employee ID cards for the employees for the financial year 2023-24.

Sahota and Sekhon said the union had also raised the issue related to the delay in salary payment to a group of employees working in the MC on DC rate and the Class 4 employees, which were recently regularised by the state government.