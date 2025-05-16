Murder accused booked for firing at cops, injured in encounter in Punjab’s SBS Nagar

A 27-year-old man, wanted in connection with the killing of a CPI (M) activist, was injured during a police cross-firing in Behram, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, on Thursday. The injured man has been identified as Baljit Singh, who was on the run after stabbing Prem Singh of Mandali village on the intervening night of May 9-10. According to the SSP, Baljit, a history-sheeter, had seven FIRs against him, including one for murder at Goraya police station in Jalandhar and six for attempted murder at various police stations

According to senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mehtab Singh, acting on a tip-off, police teams conducted raids in Behram and tracked Baljit’s movements near the inter-district border of SBS Nagar and Hoshiarpur.

“Upon spotting the police, Baljit opened fire, prompting retaliatory gunfire from the officers. One of the bullets struck him in the left leg. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital for treatment,” the SSP said. “During the investigation, it was revealed that Baljit had been hired by Dharminder Singh of Mandali village, currently residing in Canada, to kill Prem Singh due to an old rivalry.”

According to the SSP, Baljit, a history-sheeter, had seven FIRs against him, including one for murder at Goraya police station in Jalandhar and six for attempted murder at various police stations. He had been out on bail at the time of the incident.

On May 10, a case was registered against Baljit and Dharminder under Sections 103 (murder) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police on Thursday lodged a fresh FIR against Baljit under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the BNS and Arms Act at Behram police station for firing at police.