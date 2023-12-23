: The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a report from director general of police (DGP) prisons, after allegations that self-clicked photos of a murder case accused in Patiala jail and his mates, are being shared on social media. Murder accused shares selfie from jail, HC seeks report from DGP, prisons

The fresh allegations come amid controversy surrounding 43,000 calls made from a Ferozepur jail by accused persons in a drugs racket case being run from jail, virtually going unprobed.

The complaint placed on record self-clicked photographs of the murder case accused from inside Patiala jail.

“..the petitioner (accused) has been blatantly and unabashedly circulating his photographs on the social media. In particular, learned counsel has drawn the attention of this court to one of the photographs wherein the petitioner along with other undertrials can be seen with a number of mobile handsets,” the bench of justice Manjari Nehru Kaul observed seeking the affidavit by January 4.

Meanwhile in the case where it has come to light on December 21 that 43,000 calls were made from two mobile numbers in four years, the court had summoned special director general of police (DGP), internal security for Friday’s hearing. Detailed order of proceedings is awaited.

While summoning him, the court had observed that every attempt was being made to help officials, who provided shelter to drug smugglers in prison and whose involvement was writ large in the case in hand.

The court had summoned him as it came to light that role of police officials was not probed in case where allegations were that a drug racket was being run from Central Jail, Ferozepur.

The court referred to an affidavit in which it got revealed that one of the mobile phone used remained active from March 1, 2019, to March 31, 2019, at a single location –– Ferozepur Central Jail. As many as 38,850, calls were made from the number. Another mobile remained active in the jail from October 9, 2021, to February 14 this year and 4,582 calls were made by using the number.