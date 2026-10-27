Murmu to attend Haryana Day celebrations in K’shetra on Nov 1

Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena on Monday said that President of India Droupadi Murmu will attend a grand state-level Haryana Day celebration in Kurukshetra on November 1. The event, marking the 60th anniversary of Haryana’s formation, will be held at the auditorium in Kurukshetra University (KU). (HT File)

The event, marking the 60th anniversary of Haryana’s formation, will be held at the auditorium in Kurukshetra University (KU).

Meena said the district administration has begun preparations for this state-level celebration on a war footing, assigning officers from various departments to ensure security, traffic, protocol, cleanliness, and all other necessary arrangements for the President’s visit.

“In coordination with the superintendent of police (SP), elaborate security arrangements have been made for the President’s visit. Additional police force will be deployed at the venue, helipad, temple, and Gurukul. The health department has arranged for medical teams, ambulances, and emergency facilities. The municipal council is actively working on cleaning, road repair, and beautification of the city,” he said.

Meena further said that during the Haryana Day celebrations, a grand exhibition showcasing Haryana’s glorious 60-year journey will be held on the Kurukshetra University campus.

“The exhibition will showcase Haryana’s development since its formation in 1966, including the agricultural revolution, the Green Revolution, Haryana’s sports presence, industrial development, education, health, women’s empowerment, and cultural heritage through photographs, models, and digital media,” he added.

Murmu will also visit the Maa Bhadrakali Temple during her visit to Kurukshetra.

The President will also attend a special ceremony here as the chief guest to commemorate the centenary of Swami Shraddhanand’s sacrifice at Kurukshetra Gurukul.

Earlier in the day, she will also participate in an event in Panipat district.