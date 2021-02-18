Mustard seed prices soar in Haryana, fetch ₹1500/quintal over MSP
Mustard seed growers in Haryana are elated as the price of their produce has crossed the minimum support price.
As per reports from mandis in northern districts where harvesting begins early, the price of yellow mustard (desi sarson), climbed to ₹6,500 per quintal and the price of black or hybrid mustard seeds has increased to around ₹5,800 per quintal.
However, the minimum support price (MSP) for this staple oilseed, is fixed at ₹4,650. Government agencies will begin procurement in April.
In the absence of government agencies, private traders are purchasing the seeds in open auctions.
“I had cultivated mustard over four acres this year. The seeds were sold for ₹5,680 per quintal against the MSP of ₹4,650,” said Mohan Lal, who sold his produce at a mandi in Kurukshetra. However, farmers said the per acre yield of mustard was underwhelming at around 6-7 quintals.
Traders say the hike in prices can be attributed to increased demand for mustard oil, the price of which has touched ₹160 per litre and may soar further.
“This is for the first time in the several years that the price of mustard seeds has crossed the ₹6,000-mark,”said Naresh Kumar, a commission agent at Ladwa grain market.
As per officials from the state agriculture department, the prices of mustard seeds have increased due to reduction in area under mustard cultivation after many farmers failed to get MSP after the government made registration mandatory on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal.
“Last year, I had to sell mustard cultivated on six acres below MSP as government agencies imposed restrictions on procurement, which is why this year I only sowed mustard over two acres,” said Praveen Kumar, a farmer.
In 2019, the government procured around 5.19 lakh tones of mustard from farmers who had registered themselves on the MFMB portal. In 2020, the government had procured only 4.53 lakh tonnes of mustard seed on MSP.
.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid farm stir, Congress wins key local body polls in Punjab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
589 athletes to compete at national athletics meet in Chandigarh on Feb 21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Table tennis nationals: Manika, Sreeja through to semi-finals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Organ Donation: Brain-dead Mohali man gives new lease of life to two
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cycle4Change challenge: Chandigarh shortlisted for second round
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University senate polls: HC reserves order on plea of ex-senators
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ stir: Khaps agree to follow Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s lead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
65-year-old Chandigarh woman loses gold bangles after accepting lift
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mustard seed prices soar in Haryana, fetch ₹1500/quintal over MSP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC initiates contempt proceedings against Haryana CJM for ‘disobeying order’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohtak wrestling arena firing: Accused coach murdered victims one by one
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India rejects SGPC request for Jatha’s travel to Pak, cites threat to safety
- The Union home ministry said its clearance was mandatory due to restrictions on cross-border travel imposed in March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress sweeps Punjab local body polls, wins 7 out of 8 municipal corporations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress steals the show in Majha, defeats BJP in Pathankot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Left-backed Independents win 12 of 13 seats in Joga town in Mansa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox