Mutant virus variants found in 94% samples from Punjab

Mutant strains of the coronavirus are actively present in Punjab with 94% of fresh genome sequencing reports coming positive for such variants, posing challenge to the state health department in containing the second pandemic wave.

Of the 188 samples from across Punjab tested for genome sequencing at the central government’s epidemiology testing units, 176 were tested positive for the “mutant strains”, health department officials said.

Genome sequencing attempts to draw out complete genetics of viruses.

Of the 176 samples, 81 carried the UK virus strain (B.1.1.7) and 92 had the Indian variants (B.1.617). Of the new strains (UK, South Africa and Brazil) detected in India, the former is believed to be 70% more infectious than others.

Health experts believe that the high prevalence of mutant strains in Punjab is the prime reason for the spike in infections amid the second wave.

In March this year, the UK variant was found in 326 (81%) of the 401 samples from Punjab tested for mutant strains.

“So far, the state health department has sent around 2,000 swab samples of randomly infected people from all the districts of the state. The samples were sent mostly from government medical colleges (GMCs) in Amritsar and Patiala to the Centre’s epidemiology units for testing. We have received results of only 900 samples till now,” said state Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar.

“The national epidemiological units have huge pendency of samples as gene sequencing is not done commonly. It takes around one month to get reports from these units. The mutant strains are definitely a big challenge to us,” Dr Bhaskar added.

According to the health department, in March’s reports, the UK strain was active in 12 Punjab districts, including Mohali, Jalandhar, Patiala, Kapurthala, SBS Nagar, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Rupnagar, Bathinda and Tarn Taran.

“The state health department will regularly send swab samples for genome sequencing as better detection can help us in planning safety measures. Also, people must follow social distancing norms and must wear masks to protect themselves from the mutant strains as they are highly communicable,” Dr Bhaskar said.

Hussan Lal, principal secretary (health), Punjab, said, “The UK strain is highly active in Punjab.”