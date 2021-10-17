Guest Column | My journey from the fourth estate to PR

My parents wanted me to become a doctor, but Fate had other plans and I failed to clear the Punjab Medical Entrance Test, which was held for the first time in 1980 for MBBS aspirants.

Disappointed with my performance, I decided to pursue graduation in arts and later pursued masters in journalism and mass communication from Punjabi University, Patiala. I strived hard to become a journalist but destiny still had other plans. I eventually, joined as a public relations officer in the government.

As an intern, I opted to join the Indian Express for my practical training in 1985 while pursuing a masters degree in journalism. Those days, it was reputed to be nursery for budding journalists as hands on training was immaculately imparted by an expert team of sub-editors, who made trainees write a lucid copy or cull out apt headlines for news stories.

I still remember several pleasant and unforgettable instances during my brief stint of little over six weeks as a trainee. The brief training speaks volumes for the creativity and ingenuity, which was the hallmark of its editorial team that taught me the ins and outs of the profession.

At the time, Rahul Singh, the son of the renowned columnist Khushwant Singh, was the resident editor of the Chandigarh edition. Once I edited an agency story and suggested a very crispy header that hit the headlines on page one of all its editions across the country. Resultantly, my news editor who was impressed took me to the resident editor’s office next morning.

After a cursory glance at the story, he not only appreciated my work as projected by the news editor but also offered me cup of tea, which I hesitatingly declined in anxiety. Then he asked me whether I was interested to work as a reporter in the field. Without giving a second thought, I replied in the affirmative.

Showing magnanimity, he even went a step ahead to offer me a job of stringer at Ropar, my native place. With this lucrative offer in hand to start a career from prestigious national daily as a journalist was nothing less than a bonanza that too without passing through the ordeal of unemployment. I was on cloud nine. Having expressed my gratitude to the news editor for his personal indulgence and benevolent gesture, I hesitatingly asked, “Sir, what would be the salary.”

He said, “It won’t be salary but remuneration on basis of column-wise contribution, which will generally come to be something around ₹ 600 to ₹750 per month.”

He, however said,” Once you prove your worth as professional with utmost dedication, resilience and sincerity, you’ll be permanently taken on pay rolls as a staffer, but mind it... it’s a long journey. Few people leave it in mid way. Others hit the bull’s eye and now the choice is yours”. Obviously, these words of caution fell flat on my ears.

Enthused, to become an inseparable part of the fourth pillar of democracy, I anxiously discussed the matter with my father, who at once sarcastically retorted, “Couldn’t you find a better job than this, that too with a meagre salary.”

Being a staunch votary of government service, he always enumerated its countless merits in terms of job security coupled with pensionary benefits to lead a happy post retirement life.

My father, who was already in government service, convinced me not to join as a scribe till the result for the gazetted post of information officer, for which I had applied almost a year ago, was declared. Finally, the much-awaited verdict came and my father’s wishes were fulfilled when I got an appointment letter to join a Class-I job in the Punjab government. Destiny deprived me of a God-sent opportunity to become a journalist of a national daily and pushed me into altogether a different stream of PR, as both professions are absolutely diverse and poles apart!

opinder.lamba@gmail.com

The writer is additional director (press) to the Punjab chief minister