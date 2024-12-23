My release a day after MC elections speaks volumes, says Cong’s Ashu

Former cabinet minister and senior leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu received a warm welcome from family and supporters upon his release from Nabha Jail. Supporters welcome former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu after his release from jail, in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

Ashu was released after the Punjab and Haryana high court quashed two first-information reports (FIR) against him and granted him bail in a Directorate of Enforcement (ED) case.

The high court decision to cancel the FIR registered in the alleged tender scam brought significant relief to Ashu, who maintained that the charges were politically motivated.

“I am thankful to God... today, the truth has won,” Ashu said.

Pointing to the timing of his release, Ashu hinted it was influenced by the civic body elections. “The elections were held in my absence and everyone understands why I was kept inside (jail) during that time. My release a day after the polls speaks volumes,” he said.

Acknowledging the efforts of his supporters, Ashu expressed gratitude to them. He said they ‘fought the elections valiantly’ despite his absence.

Reassuring the party cadres of his unwavering support, he said, “I stand with every worker. The coming days will be better and we will continue to work for justice and progress.”

The case against Ashu dates back to August 2022, when the Punjab Vigilance Bureau nominated him for allegedly being involved in a ₹2,000-crore food grain transportation scam.

The allegations centered around the misuse of tender processes, including alleged use of fake number plates on vehicles transporting goods in grain markets.

The VB registered two FIRs against him, first on August 16, 2022, and then on September 22, 2022. Ashu spent six months in Patiala Jail before being transferred to Nabha.

His wife, Mamta Ashu lost ion the MC elections.

“Today is a day of happiness for our family. Ashu’s return is a testament to the justice we believed in,” said one of the former minister’s family members. Ashu hinted at discussing political strategies and the circumstances surrounding the allegations in the coming days. “Victories and defeats are part of life. What matters is the truth prevailing, and I am committed to working for the betterment of the people,” he said.