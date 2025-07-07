My role is to get funds which I will ensure: Himachal MP Kangana

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut on Sunday lashed out at the chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government for slow pace of relief work in disaster hit Mandi district. Himachal MP Kangana Ranaut and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur during a visit in flood-hit area of Mandi district on Sunday. (Source)

“The way the state government is functioning, I can say that Congress will not come to power in the state for next 20 years,” said BJP Lok Sabha MP from Mandi, while interacting with media.

“I am no minister and do not have funds. My role is to get funds which I will ensure,” said Kangana Ranaut who along with Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, visited the cloudburst-affected areas of Mandi district on Sunday.

Hitting out at the state government, Kangana, said, “The relief and restoration works have to be done by the state government, and as an MP, I can only apprise the Prime Minister and home minister about the situation and seek liberal assistance.”

“We are the link between the state and the central government, instrumental in getting projects from the centre to the state and raising issues and grievances of our constituencies with the centre,” she said.

“The central government provided immediate relief operations by sending in the forces. At the local level, we provided relief material to the affected families... Even though the Prime Minister is on a foreign visit, but he is informed of what is happening here and the central government has swung into action. As an MP, it is my job to bring in funds and convey the ground reality to the government,” Kangana said.

“Following the cloudburst, there is a flood-like situation here in Mandi. Road connectivity is severely affected, particularly in the Thunag area and the nearby areas. Despite this, our government (BJP) and administration are closely monitoring the situation, and relief efforts are underway. Road connectivity is being restored. Our teams are in every affected area. We have made committees in the affected areas, which have their chairpersons,” she said.

14 people have died, and a search is on for 31 missing, as cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides caused massive destruction in Mandi.

Congress government could not fulfil the responsibility, work started late: Bindal

Lashing out at Congress, the BJP state president Rajeev Bindal, while addressing a press conference in Nerchowk Balh said, “Congress government could not fulfil the responsibility of working at a fast pace during the tragedy, work started late and the work is not being done on the collective scale on which it should be done,”

Expressing gratitude to the Union minister Amit Shah, Bindal said, “As soon as Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur talked to him, immediately services and helicopters reached Himachal Pradesh for relief work.”