Mystery shrouds youth’s death at hotel in Chandigarh’s Sector 7

A 22-year-old man was found dead in mysterious circumstances in a hotel room in Sector 7, Chandigarh, on Tuesday evening.

The body of the man, who belonged to Haripur Hindua village in Mohali’s Dera Bassi, was found hanging from the ceiling. No suicide was recovered. Though police suspect suicide, they have not ruled out foul play and have initiated investigations.

Police said the man had checked into the hotel around 3:40pm along with a woman friend, who is from Manimajra.

The victim’s sister had received a call from the woman informing her that he had committed suicide. After the family reached the hotel, the room was opened and he was found hanging. Police were immediately informed. Police are questioning the woman to ascertain the facts.

The deceased had studied till Class 12, and got married last year. His family is into transport business and owns some tipper trucks. He was taking care of the business.

Woman left 90 minutes after reaching hotel

When police reached the spot, they found things scattered around in the room and the bedsheet was lying on the floor. The body was without any clothes and was hanging with a dupatta, which police said belonged to the woman.

The body was removed and shifted to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where the postmortem will be conducted on Wednesday.

Police said the woman accompanying the victim had left about 90 minutes after check-in. It was after leaving the hotel that she informed his family about the suicide.

Police have procured CCTV footage and are scanning it to find some clues. Investigating officials said that so far, no one other that the two was seen entering or leaving the room.

“We are looking at all angles and have started investigating the circumstances that led to the youth’s death. Action will be taken based on the statement of the family and postmortem report,” said Gurmukh Singh, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, east).