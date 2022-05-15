Ludhiana | Nadda visits Sukhdev’s house, says AAP won’t stay in power for long
Asserting that freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar had “deeply inspired” him, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda visited the freedom fighter’s house in Naughara on Saturday.
Nadda, who took an electric rickshaw to the venue, was accompanied by national commission for scheduled castes chairperson Vijay Sampla, state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma, district BJP president Pushpinder Singhal, state general secretary Jeevan Gupta, BJP workers and members of Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust.
However, high drama was witnessed in the area as BJP workers accused electricity department employees for snapping the power supply during Nadda’s visit to the revolutionary’s house. Power was restored soon after.
Speaking at a high-powered meeting of the saffron party’s core committee, comprising candidates fielding during the assembly elections, office bearers, and district presidents, Nadda said, “The BJP will soon emerge as the only relevant party in the state. The AAP will not be able to retain the political space for long as the people of the state have realised that its leaders had made false promises to win the elections.”
Bolstering the morale of the party workers, he said, “Earlier, we would field 23 candidates, but after the SAD ended its long association with the BJP, we had to field candidates in 117 constituencies, which was a Herculean task. The central leadership is standing with each and every BJP worker.”
He asked the top BJP leadership to be vigilant and highlight the “wrong decisions” of the ruling party.
BJP national vice-president and Punjab, Haryana , Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh party in-charge Saudan Singh, MP Dushyant Guatum, and national general secretary Dr Narinder Raina, who is co-incharge of Punjab were among those present.
Sikh community honours Nadda
A delegation of representatives of the Sikh community handed a letter thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for commemorating the 400th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur and also honoured Nadda.
The BJP leader was honoured by Baba Baljit Singh, Gurdeep Singh Gosha Harpal Singh Jalla, Sukhwinder Singh, Havinder Singh Namdari and Jagjit Singh.
BOX
Scuffle between police, party workers
A scuffle broke out between the police and BJP party workers at the entrance of the GLADA ground, where Nadda was holding a rally. The incident reportedly took place when party workers were stopped for frisking. Amid a heavy turnout, the party workers were being pushed around which led to an altercation. The matter was resolved after the arrival of BJP leaders.
-
Pune district reports 62 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune: Pune district reported 62 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 281 are active cases. Pune city reported 30 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,801 and the death toll stood at 9,713. Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Saturday a total 18.30 million doses were registered.
-
At 46.8°C, city records season’s highest temperature; IMD issues orange alert
Gurugram: Gurugram on Saturday recorded the highest maximum temperature of the season this year at 46.8 degrees Celsius (C) — eight degrees above normal, as the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert, saying that the heatwave in the city is likely to continue for the next two days. On April 29 this year, Gurugram recorded the highest maximum temperature in the past 43 years at 45.6C.
-
At 44.2°C, Delhi sizzles on year’s hottest day yet
New Delhi: Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions prevailed across the city on Saturday as mercury shot to the season's highest level, touching 44.2 degrees Celsius (C) at Safdarjung, considered representative of Delhi's weather, and rising further to 47.2C at Mungeshpur. The previous record for the highest maximum temperature this year was 43.5C at Safdarjung on April 28-30, and in areas within Delhi, Sports Complex recorded 47.1C on April 30.
-
Ludhiana logs seven fresh Covid cases
Seven more people tested positive for Covid in the district on Saturday, pushing the total tally of infections to 1,09,909. While 1,07,601 of the total number have recovered, as many as 2,280 succumbed to the virus. At present, there are 28 active cases in the district, all of whom are under home isolation. The groom hails from Jalandhar, while the bride is a city resident.
-
VARANASI Traders of Kashi honoured Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, presenting an Angvastram (stole) and a memento to him. Mahanagar Udyog Vyapar Samiti President Prem Mishra said that many schemes had been implemented under CM Yogi for the development of Kashi,. The traders submitted a memorandum to the CM, demanding that Mandi Tax should be abolished. Yogi assured them of considering the demand, Mishra said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics