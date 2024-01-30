 Nadda’s seat in focus as Rajya Sabha election date released - Hindustan Times
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 30, 2024 07:36 AM IST

Nadda’s tenure in the Rajya Sabha expires on April 2. Nadda had been re-elected unopposed in 2018, showcasing his political standing. The nomination period for these elections is scheduled between February 8 and 15, with the sorting of nomination papers set for February 16.

The Election Commission on Monday released the date for the Rajya Sabha elections to 56 seats from 15 states of India. The voting is slated for February 27. Among the key seats is the one currently held by BJP national president and Rajya Sabha member JP Nadda in Himachal Pradesh.

Nadda’s tenure in the Rajya Sabha expires on April 2. Nadda had been re-elected unopposed in 2018, showcasing his political standing. The nomination period for these elections is scheduled between February 8 and 15, with the sorting of nomination papers set for February 16.

Hailing from Bilaspur district, Nadda’s political journey has seen him hold various significant positions within the BJP. Starting as the party’s national general secretary, he eventually ascended to a cabinet minister role, overseeing departments such as health, forests, and environment.

