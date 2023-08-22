Ladakh accident: Soldier cremated with military honours in Faridkot
Aug 22, 2023 12:55 AM IST
Naib subedar Ramesh Lal (41), who was killed in a road accident along with eight other soldiers in a road accident in Ladakh, was cremated with military honours at his native Sarsiri village in Faridkot district on Monday.
A JCO, besides eight soldiers, died in the tragic road accident when their army truck, part of a five-vehicle convoy, veered off the road and plunged into a gorge on August 19, 7 km short of Kiari in Leh district.
Gun salute was given at the funeral and flower petals were showered upon the body. A large number of locals had gathered to bid adieu to the soldier. Ramesh is survived by his wife and two children. He had joined the force around 24 years ago.
