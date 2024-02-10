 Nanded Gurdwara Act amendment: Sukhbir lashes out at Maharashtra government for meddling in Sikh affairs - Hindustan Times
Nanded Gurdwara Act amendment: Sukhbir lashes out at Maharashtra government for meddling in Sikh affairs

ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar, Ferozepur
Feb 10, 2024 08:46 AM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday lashed out at the Maharashtra government’s decision to amend the Nanded Sikh Gurudwara Sachkhand Shri Hazur Apchalnagar Sahib (Amendment) Act, asserting that this was another attempt to meddle with Sikh religious affairs and taking control of the shrines.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal during Punjab Bachao Yatra.

SAD’s Punjab Bachao Yatra entered the Malwa region on Friday. Sukhbir criticised the Maharashtra government’s move and said: “The decision to reconstitute the Sri Hazur Sahib management board as condemnable and unacceptable to the Sikh community. Delhi-based parties are interfering in Sikh religious affairs and taking control of sacred shrines. The Sikh community would not tolerate this.”

Sukhbir said a similar attempt has been made to create divisions in the Sikh community with Haryana forming a separate gurdwara committee.

The SAD chief also criticised Congress and AAP governments for halting infrastructure development progress in the state and the withdrawal of several social welfare benefits.

He also interacted with teachers and staff of Adarsh Schools established by former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Urging Punjabis not to waste any more time, the SAD president said “seven years have already been wasted”.

He said former chief minister Amarinder Singh “befooled” Punjabis with false oaths.”Present chief minister Bhagwant Mann came up with guarantees to secure your votes. Both the Congress and AAP regimes were wasted years for Punjab with development and infrastructure development coming to a complete stop even as social welfare benefits were withdrawn one after the other,” he alleged. He as accompanied by several party leaders.

