Narco-hawala network busted in Amritsar, 3 held with 500 gm heroin, 33 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Apr 11, 2025 08:52 AM IST

The case was registered at Lopoke police station, DGP Gaurav Yadav said, adding that efforts are underway to trace forward and backward linkages of the network.

The Amritsar rural police on Thursday busted a narco-hawala network with the arrest of three accused, officials said, adding that they recovered 500 gm heroin, a Glock 9 mm pistol with two magazines and 33 lakh.

Three accused were arrested and 500 gm heroin, a Glock 9 mm pistol with two magazines and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>33 lakh seized.
Three accused were arrested and 500 gm heroin, a Glock 9 mm pistol with two magazines and 33 lakh seized.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav identified the accused as Ranjit Singh alias Rana, Gurdev Singh alias Gedi and Shailendra Singh alias Selu.

He said the accused were involved in cross-border drug trafficking and illegal monetary transactions.

The case was registered at Lopoke police station, he said, adding that efforts are underway to trace forward and backward linkages of the network.

BSF recovers 1.6 kg drone-dropped heroin near border

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 1.66 kg drone-dropped heroin near the International Border (IB) in Amritsar district, said officials.

“After detection of a drone intrusion on Amritsar border during the night of April 9, BSF troops launched an extensive search operation based on information of its intelligence wing. Around 11.10 pm, the troops recovered a packet of suspected heroin and subsequently found two more packets in the morning of April 10 in the vicinity of Hashimpura village. The narcotics were found wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, with an illumination stick and steel ring attached to each packet,” the officials added.

