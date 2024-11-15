Narco-smuggling and arms cartel busted in Amritsar, 2 held

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted trans-border narco smuggling and arms cartel with the arrest of two persons and seized 8.27kg heroin, 6kg opium, 13.1kg chemical and four pistols, including one sophisticated 9MM Glock along with 17 cartridges, from their possession, said director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, here on Friday. The Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted trans-border narco smuggling and arms cartel with the arrest of two persons and seized 8.27kg heroin, 6kg opium, 13.1kg chemical and four pistols, including one sophisticated 9MM Glock along with 17 cartridges, from their possession, said director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, here on Friday. (Representational image)

Those arrested have been identified as Aditya Pratap alias Kaka (23), a resident of Bhalla Colony in Cheharta, Amritsar, and Shambhu Kabir (35), a resident of Prem Nagar, Kot Khalsa now Bhai Manjh Sahib, Tarn Taran Road in Amritsar.

Yadav said that both the accused have criminal history as cases pertaining to NDPS aAct and Arms Act are registered against both of them, while, accused Shambhu Kabir is also wanted in a murder case.

He said that further investigations are going on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case.

Commissioner of police (CP), Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that following inputs about the involvement of Aditya alias Kaka in smuggling of weapons, police teams from Police Station Islamabad laid a trap and arrested him from Band Bhatha at Prem Nagar Road in Kot Khalsa, Amritsar, and recovered two pistols and 13 live cartridges from his possession.

He said that during follow-up investigations in this case, the name of another accused, Shambu Kabir, cropped up, following which, police teams immediately nominated him and launched an operation to nab him. Accused Shambu Kabir was arrested from Old Gas Godown at Guru Ki Wadali Road in Kot Khalsa, Amritsar. During course of investigation on disclosure of accused Shambu, police teams have recovered 275g heroin, 11.1 kg chemical (used to mix with heroin) and one .32 bore pistol from his possession.

The CP said on the disclosure of Aditya, two parcels of 5kg and 3kg heroin each, 2kg chemical, 6kg opium and one 9MM Glock pistol along with one live cartridge were recovered from him.