Narco-terror module: SIA raids house of accused in Poonch

The state investigation agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday raided the house of a narco-terror accused in Khari Karmara village on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, officials said. SIA sleuths had taken the accused, Mohmmad Iqbal, along with them

SIA sleuths had taken the accused, Mohmmad Iqbal, along with them. Iqbal was arrested from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi in October. A mobile phone and incriminating documents were seized from the house of the accused, they added.

The case pertains to cross-border smuggling of arms, explosives and narcotics into Poonch. Three accomplices of Iqbal were arrested with a huge cache of arms, explosives and narcotics near the border fence in Poonch’s Karmara area on the intervening night of May 30 and 31.

Module’s handler Mohmmad Javed was arrested on August 19 by the SIA in an operation in Delhi. This then led to the arrest of Liyaqat in connection with the case on August 25 from Poonch, they said.

During investigation, it was found that people of other countries were involved in the operations of the narco-terror module, the officials said. So far, six arrests have been made in the case

In May, Mohammad Farooq, 26, Mohammad Riaz, 23, and Mohammad Zubair ,22, were arrested and an AK assault rifle, two pistols, six grenades, a 10-kg improvised explosive device (IED) and 20 packets of suspected heroin were seized. After the accused were intecpted by the army, a terrorist and a soldier were injured in a gunfight.

The SIA had conducted raids at several places in Poonch from July 26 to 28, following the recovery of seven kg of heroin, ovre ₹2 crore cash, a pistol and some ammunition from the house of drug smuggler Rafiq Lala in Danna Doyiyan area of Sathra on March 3.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON