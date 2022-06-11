Narcotic pills, 150 litre lahan, 22-gram heroin seized; 6 arrested

As many as 280 narcotic pills were seized by the police station, Nurmahal, in a routine search operation. DSP Lakhwinder Singh said Nurmahal police station in-charge Kulwinder Singh along with his team stopped a man at Batura village and recovered 280 narcotic pills from his possession. The accused was identified as Raman Kumar. He has been booked under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

The Sadar Nakodar police on a tip-off seized 150 litre of lahan and arrested three persons identified as Manpreet Singh, Amarjeet Singh and Sukhjinder Singh.

In another case, DSP Harneel Singh said 15 gram and 7-gram heroin were seized from Goraya and Phillaur, respectively, and Vijay Kumar and Sunita have been booked in this regard.