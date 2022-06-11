Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Narcotic pills, 150 litre lahan, 22-gram heroin seized; 6 arrested
chandigarh news

Narcotic pills, 150 litre lahan, 22-gram heroin seized; 6 arrested

As many as 280 narcotic pills were seized by the police station, Nurmahal, in a routine search operation. The Sadar Nakodar police on a tip-off seized 150 litre of lahan and arrested three persons
The Sadar Nakodar police on a tip-off seized 150 litre of lahan and arrested three persons identified as Manpreet Singh, Amarjeet Singh and Sukhjinder Singh. In another case, 280 narcotic pills were seized by the police station, Nurmahal, in a routine search operation. (HT Photo)
The Sadar Nakodar police on a tip-off seized 150 litre of lahan and arrested three persons identified as Manpreet Singh, Amarjeet Singh and Sukhjinder Singh. In another case, 280 narcotic pills were seized by the police station, Nurmahal, in a routine search operation. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jun 11, 2022 07:56 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

As many as 280 narcotic pills were seized by the police station, Nurmahal, in a routine search operation. DSP Lakhwinder Singh said Nurmahal police station in-charge Kulwinder Singh along with his team stopped a man at Batura village and recovered 280 narcotic pills from his possession. The accused was identified as Raman Kumar. He has been booked under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

The Sadar Nakodar police on a tip-off seized 150 litre of lahan and arrested three persons identified as Manpreet Singh, Amarjeet Singh and Sukhjinder Singh.

In another case, DSP Harneel Singh said 15 gram and 7-gram heroin were seized from Goraya and Phillaur, respectively, and Vijay Kumar and Sunita have been booked in this regard.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out