NAS feat: Mann credits Punjab teachers, students

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday credited the teachers and students as Punjab secured first rank in the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2024. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday credited the teachers and students as Punjab secured first rank in the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2024. (HT File)

He vowed to further make concerted efforts in the form of pro-people and development-oriented policies for emerging Punjab as a frontrunner state in every sphere of life.

He was speaking during a function held under the Sikhya Kranti to mark Punjab’s accomplishment in the NAS, where the state has clinched the top position, a remarkable improvement from its 29th rank in 2017.

He said that the teachers are the nation builders and they had played an important role in making Punjab number one. The CM said that due to the concerted efforts of the state government, Punjab is today excelling in every sphere whether it is education or development.

Urging the teachers to make the students abreast of the rich cultural heritage of the state, Mann said that it is also the need of hour to ensure that the students stay connected with their roots and excel in life. He said that the state government is laying major thrust on skill development amongst the students to make them capable of living a life with dignity and pride.

He said that education, health and power had acquired a centre stage in the political agenda of the parties due to the concerted efforts of AAP and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The CM claimed that the previous governments never paid heed towards imparting quality education to the students.

He said that the state government had embarked on an education revolution in the state which has transformed the lives of students by bridging socio-economic gaps.

Mann said that the state government is according top priority to the education sector as nothing is more important than the well-being of the students.

Former chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated the Punjab government for heralding an era of education revolution in the state thereby bagging top rank in the National Achievement Survey conducted by the Government of India.

Kejriwal said that eliminating drugs, imparting quality education to youth and ensuring job/ business for them are the three major thrust areas of the state government.

He said, “Those who had ruined the future of generations are now getting the punishment for their sins and these leaders who had patronised the drug trade are being put behind bars.”

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said that quality education was a dream for the government schools as the education mafia had prevailed in the country.