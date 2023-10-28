NASA images expose Punjab’s tall claims over stubble fire: Haryana govt

The Haryana government on Friday said the recent satellite images of stubble burning released by NASA have exposed the apparent discrepancies in the claims being made by the governments of Delhi and Punjab regarding the reduction in stubble burning cases in the border state. HT Image

Referring to data from NASA’s official website, an official spokesperson of the Haryana government in a statement said the satellite images displayed on NASA’s platform indicated a staggering difference in the number of active stubble burning cases, with Punjab having more than double the instances as compared to Haryana. These differences certainly outline Haryana’s efforts in tackling the issue.

“NASA has exposed the tall claims made by the Delhi government and Punjab government for wrongly implicating Haryana in incidents of stubble burning related to pollution in New Delhi,” said the spokesperson, adding Punjab government consistently claims to have less stubble burning in Punjab, while the Delhi government continues to accuse Haryana of having more stubble burning.

“Instead of making accusations, the Punjab government should focus on reducing stubble burning incidents in their state,” the spokesperson said, advising the Punjab government to follow Haryana’s policies about crop residue management.

