‘Nasha Mukt’ challenge gains momentum in Haryana

A month after Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) launched “Nasha Mukt Jeevan Bucket Challenge”, the digitally driven campaign has crossed 3.5 million views, with thousands pledging to embrace the drug-free life. Beyond celebrities, teachers, students, farmers and village leaders have come together to spread awareness, making this movement a true people’s initiative (HT File)

According to a HSNCB spokesperson, it has become a state-wide movement in Haryana, drawing widespread support from communities, schools, sports champions and Bollywood personalities.

Beyond celebrities, teachers, students, farmers and village leaders have come together to spread awareness, making this movement a true people’s initiative, the spokesperson said, adding that Haryana’s social media influencers have a unique opportunity to contribute to this growing movement.

“Every voice matters in a campaign like this. Movements like these are most effective when they bring together people from all walks of life,” said HSNCB spokesperson in a statement pointing out that this campaign is about Haryana’s future.

“We have seen incredible participation from sports stars, actors, and community leaders. It would be great to see digital creators join in, using their platforms to encourage positive change.”

With the challenge entering its second month, the momentum growing with more communities, institutions, and individuals joining the conversation, making the campaign more impactful with each passing day. Those who wish to participate in the #NashaMuktJeevan Bucket Challenge, can visit www.hsncb.in for more details, the spokesperson said.

“Haryana has always led by example on the sports field, in governance, and now in social responsibility,” the spokesperson noted. “This campaign is another reflection of that leadership, and we look forward to seeing it reach even greater heights.”