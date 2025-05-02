Nasha Mukti Kendra in Mohali’s Sector 66 upgraded to 100 beds

Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh on Thursday inaugurated the upgraded Nasha Mukti Kendra at Sector 66, enhancing its bed capacity to 100 and introducing skill training courses with support from the Sun Foundation. Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh unveiled the upgraded centre in Sector 66, Mohali, on Thursday. (HT)

Plans are in place to expand the facility further to accommodate 200 patients by constructing an additional floor, the minister said.

Dr Singh stated that the state had increased de-addiction centres’ capacity from 1,500 to 5,000 beds across Punjab and was integrating vocational training programmes to support patient reintegration into society.

The health minister also announced that the Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) centres, now renamed Nasha Mukti Dawai Kendras, have risen to 565 statewide. These centres now operate with digitised medicine disbursement systems for greater transparency and efficiency.

Private medical and nursing colleges across Punjab have been asked to join the anti-drug campaign ‘Yudh Nasheya Virudh’. The institutions have offered 1,200 seats to the government for treatment of drug addicts.

Currently, around 2,500 patients are receiving treatment across the state’s de-addiction centres.

Dr Singh said drives launched under “Yudh Nasheya Virudh” campaign have led to large-scale contraband seizures and demolitions of properties of drug suppliers has disrupted the supply chain.

Rajya Sabha MP and Sun Foundation patron Vikramjit Singh Sahney and SAS Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh, who thanked the minister for selecting the Mohali centre for this revamp, were also present at the event.

Dr Singh said that the Punjab government is committed to strengthening the treatment and rehabilitation infrastructure for drug-addicted youth.