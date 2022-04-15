National Board of Accreditation approves UICET’s chemical engineering course
The National Board of Accreditation (NBA) has accorded approval to the BE (chemical engineering) course being offered by Panjab University’s Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (UICET) for a period of three years up to June 30, 2025 .
The NBA team had visited the institute in Feb 2022 and the notification was issued recently. NBA is one of the two major bodies responsible for accreditation of higher educational institutions in India along with National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).
NBA accredits technical programmes, such engineering and management programmes, while NAAC accredits general colleges and universities.
Established 1958, Dr SSBUICET has a wide alumni network in India and abroad working at important positions in industry, government and society. The BE (chemical engineering) started in 1958 with a strength of 30 students and now has tripled. The Institute has also been bestowed with many grants.
-
Lucknow markets to get facelift on lines of Hazratganj
The urban development department has directed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation to revamp and develop city markets of Aminabad, Kaiserbagh, Chowk and Hussainabad on the pattern of Hazratganj. Additional chief secretary, urban development, Rajneesh Dubey, issued directives for the renovation of the markets. A committee of 11 officers has been formed to monitor the renovation of these markets. All the markets will follow the same colour pattern and same signage pattern as followed in Hazratganj.
-
Chandigarh admn to update parking policy after 1.5 years
After over one and a half years of its notification, the Chandigarh administration has decided to update its parking policy so that it becomes “implementable”. None of its provisions have been implemented yet. After a review meeting of the parking policy's implementation on Thursday, Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal directed the urban planning department to rejig it to make it more effective.
-
Chandigarh’s nonagenarians open heart and home to transgender couple
“Who is she?” asks a woman visiting the Chahals at their spacious Sector 30 house in a stage whisper. Though it has only been three weeks since their new kids Rudra Pratap Singh and Dhananjay Chauhan moved in with Shamsher Kaur Chahal, and her husband, advocate Darbara Singh Chahal, 95, the nonagenarian couple's adoration and acceptance is hard to miss, and is reciprocated in equal measures by the younger couple.
-
Vice President on two-day visit to Kashi from today
Special security arrangements have been put in place in the city in view of his visit. The Vice President will watch Ganga Arti at Dashashwamedh Ghat on April 15 evening. On April 16, he will visit KV corridor and offer prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath. From Kashi Vishwanath Temple, he will go to Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Smriti Upavan in Padao area. He will stay at DLW guest house.
-
Shell refinery heist: Punjab-origin man among 12 charged with taking bribes in Singapore
Singapore: Five Indian-origin men were among 12 persons charged on Thursday for taking bribes in the USD 94.52 million fuel heist reported in Singapore's Pulau island refinery in 2017. The scheme ran for about 10 years at the Royal Dutch Shell refinery on Pulau (island) Bukom, Channel News Asia reported. Juandi Pungot, was jailed 29 years last month. Muzaffar Ali Khan Muhamad Akram and Richard Goh Chee Keong's cases are pending.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics