National Commission for Scheduled Castes issues arrest warrant against IAS officer Jaspreet Talwar

Published on Jan 07, 2023 03:07 PM IST

The commission also ordered the Punjab director general of police (DGP) to arrest the officer and ensure her presence in the court of NCSC chairperson Vijay Sampla in New Delhi on January 17.

After Punjab department of school education principal secretary Jaspreet Talwar did not appear for a hearing on January 2, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) issued an arrest warrant against the IAS officer. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After Punjab department of school education principal secretary Jaspreet Talwar did not appear for a hearing on January 2, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Saturday issued an arrest warrant against the IAS officer.

An NCSC spokesperson said the officer was summoned for a hearing regarding the appointment of junior and general category persons as education officers and principals in 2010.

In a communication to the Punjab DGP, an NCSC court officer said, “The NCSC, while exercising power of the civil court under Article 338 (8), orders you to arrest and bring her before the commission at 11 am on January 17.”

The NCSC further asked the DGP to return the warrant on or before January 17 certifying the day and the manner in which the orders were executed, or the reason why it was not executed.

