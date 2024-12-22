National Conference MP calls for protest outside CM residence against job reservation policy

Amid consistent demands by open merit candidates and Opposition leaders to review the job reservation policy, senior National Conference (NC) leader Ruhullah Mehdi called for a protest at Gupkar Road outside the chief minister’s residential office. National Conference leader Ruhullah Mehdi (HT File)

“Today marks the date I had committed to stand with those whose voices demand rationality in the reservation policy. In my response to a post on X (Twitter) by a concerned citizen, I urged everyone to wait until December 22 to give the elected government time to address this issue. I also said that if the matter was not resolved by then, I would join you in protest outside the CM’s residence or office. December 22 ends tonight,” he said on X.

The policy introduced by lieutenant governor-led administration, before the assembly elections early this year, had squeezed the general category, which form the majority of the population, to below 40% in jobs and admissions and increased reservation for reserved categories over 60%. The policy triggered anger and protests by the politicians and the open merit candidates.

The Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir government on December 10 constituted a three-member panel for a relook at the policy. The committee consisted of health minister Sakina Itoo, forest minister Javed Ahmad Rana and science and technology minister Satish Sharma.

Mehdi, who is senior NC leader, had promised the candidates in November that he would join the protest outside CM Omar’s residence if the reservation policy was not rationalised by the end of the Parliament session.

“Over the past month, I’ve observed a range of reactions to the formation of the sub-committee. To those who believe that the issue remains unaddressed in a satisfactory manner: I stand by my commitment. Tomorrow, I will join the people in a peaceful and dignified attempt to demand answers on their issues from the government,” he said in the post.

He urged the people willing to join, while also indirectly urging the Opposition leaders to join, to maintain civility in the protest. “I request all those voluntarily coming to maintain civility and focus on raising genuine demands for a rational reservation policy. To those who seek to exploit this issue for political gains: I welcome you to step out tomorrow and step away from rhetoric. Show your sincerity where it matters—the streets,” he said.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah responded saying that the government is making sure everyone is heard and a fair decision is given at after completing due process.

“It has come to my attention that a protest is being planned in Srinagar to highlight the sense of injustice surrounding the reservation policy. Peaceful protest is a democratic right and I would be the last person to deny anyone that right but please protest knowing that the issue has not been ignored or swept under the carpet. Your government is doing what any responsible government would do - making sure everyone is heard and a fair decision arrived at after completing due process, “ he said.

Oamr said that he understands the emotions surrounding the reservation issue. “JKNC had committed to examining all aspects of it in our manifesto released before the assembly elections. It is as a continuation of this commitment that a cabinet sub-committee was constituted to move towards fulfilling this promise. That sub-committee was only recently notified and is in the process of starting its work by engaging with all stakeholders. In the mean time the reservation policy has also been challenged in the high court of JK&L. We will, of course, be bound by any judgement when the final legal options have been exhausted, “ he said.

The resentment is also brewing within the general category population for curtailment of quota in both jobs and NEET and post graduate (PG) seats. Recently, when PG seats were announced in one of the prestigious medical institutes, just 30% postgraduate seats were left for general open merit candidates while the rest were reserved for candidates belonging to various categories.

At-least three petitions have been moved in the J&K high court challenging the present status of reservation in seats and jobs.

On December 9, Jammu and Kashmir high court, acting on a fresh petition challenging the reservation policy, issued notice to the respondents (government) asking for reply within a time frame of three weeks. The court also clubbed the petition with a previous petition filed by Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and listed the matter for December 27.