National Conference names three candidates for Oct 24 Rajya Sabha polls

The ruling National Conference on Friday announced the names of three candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls slated to be held on October 24. If all goes according to plan, NC and its allies could win three seats comfortably as they along with allies have around 52 members in 90 member house with two seats still vacant.

Party said discussions were on with alliance partner Congress for one seat.

Among the three candidates are two former ministers Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan and Sajjad Kitchloo and party treasurer Shammi Singh Oberoi. Both Choudhary and Kitchloo unsuccessfully contested last years assembly polls from Handwara and Doda respectively.

NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar announced the names of candidates and said that talks were on with Congress for the fourth seat. “The party parliamentary board met in Srinagar in which party president Farooq Abdullah and J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah participated and cleared names of three leaders for the Rajya Sabha polls,” Sagar told reporters and said party will also announce names of candidates for bypolls of Nagrota and Budgam soon.

Ramzan, a senior NC leader from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, lost last year’s assembly elections to Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone.Oberoi, a businessman-turned-politician, is the treasurer and Sikh face of the party, while Kitchloo, a former minister and ex-MLA from Kisthwar, lost last year’s assembly polls to BJP’s Shagun Parihar.

Bharatiya Janta Party which has 28 legislators has said that party will field candidates on all four seats.

After abrogation of the Article 370 and revocation of statehood, NC will have first time representation in the Rajya Sabha. Earlier there were speculations that NC could field party president Farooq Abdullah on one seat, however due to his health concern, the leaders have decided not to put more burden on him as he is already heading the NC.