National Fire Service Week: Mock drills, fire safety training to be held in Ludhiana
To raise awareness among residents regarding fire safety, the Ludhiana fire brigade commenced the celebrations under ‘National Fire Service Week’ by paying tribute to those firefighters, who lost their lives in the line of duty across the country in the past and organised a road show in the city on Thursday.
Kin of as many as 16 people, including nine firefighters, who died in the plastic factory tragedy that took place near Suffiyan Chowk in November 2017, were also present at the occasion.
The theme for the year is ‘Learn fire safety, increase productivity’. The celebrations remained low-key last year due to Covid restrictions, but the department has planned the awareness activities for the entire week from April 14 to 20 this year.
The department has scheduled mock drills, fire safety training, in different organisations and schools in the coming week to spread awareness about fire safety.
The road show organised on Thursday moved through railway station road, Mall road, Ferozepur road till MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar. MC zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain, additional divisional fire officer (ADFO) Swarn Chand, sub-fire officers (SFO) Maninder Singh, Atish Rai among others participated in the road show.
SFO Maninder Singh said the fire brigade will encourage the building owners to make proper fire safety arrangements to keep themselves and business safe. Mock drills and fire safety training have been scheduled in Vardhman Mills, DPS School, MBD mall among others areas for the coming week, he added.
A cycle rally will also be organised on April 17 with a message for the public to stay fit and keep themselves safe from the fire incidents by installing fire safety equipment in their respective units. The rally will start at 7am from the fire brigade headquarters on railway station road.
