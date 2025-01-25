National Fiscal Health Index 2025: SAD hits out at CM Mann over Punjab’s poor performance

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) criticised chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s performance after Punjab ranked last among 18 major states in the National Fiscal Health Index 2025. The Shiromani Akali Dal demanded chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s resignation. (PTI)

Expressing shock at the latest findings of the Niti Aayog, senior leaders Bikram Singh Majithia and Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the AAP had failed comprehensively on all five parameters of fiscal health index -- quality of expenditure, revenue mobilisation, fiscal prudence, debt indices, and debt sustainability.

“Punjab won the dubious distinction of allocating only 10% of the total development expenditure on capital expenditure which is proof that the AAP government has diverted public funds for party use. The SAD demands a high-level probe into this diversion of funds,” the leaders said.

They also demanded the resignations of the CM and finance minister Harpal Cheema.