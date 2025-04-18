National Herald case: BJP workers hold protest, raise slogans against Cong leaders

The BJP, on Thursday, held a protest against its arch-rival Congress and said that ED’s chargesheet in the National Herald case against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi was the final nail in the coffin of the Opposition party. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers protest over the Enforcement Directorate filing a chargesheet against Party Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha LoP and party MP Rahul Gandhi and others on charges of money laundering in the National Herald case, in Jammu on Thursday. (Aman Sharma)

On Wednesday, the J&K Congress leaders by its president Tariq Hameed Karra had staged a strong protest here and called the ED action an act of vendetta.

The ED has filed a chargesheet against Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and others before a special court in the National Herald case, accusing them of allegedly laundering ₹988 crore.

Hundreds of BJP activists and leaders, including MLAs Yudhvir Sethi and Arvind Gupta, assembled at the Kachi Chawani Chowk and held a protest march against the Congress.

They raised slogans against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

“This is the final nail in the coffin of the Congress, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The protests by the Congress and allegations of vendetta politics are baseless given their involvement in the misappropriation of public properties allocated to the National Herald newspaper. They will be behind bars,” MLA Sethi told reporters here.

“The Congress party has been using National Herald as a money-minting machine, through which it has sucked blood of crores of poor people”, said Sethi.

“Based on available evidence, the ED has implicated Congress leaders, which is now making desperate attempts to influence the outcome”, said Jammu west MLA Arvind Gupta.

BJP leader and former minister Priya Sethi slammed the Congress leaders for keeping their “selfish interests above the nation”.

She accused them of backstabbing the nation and its people.

She said the ED has taken this step based on ample evidence and the Congress leaders will face imprisonment for corruption and misappropriation of public funds.