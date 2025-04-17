National Herald case: Police foil Congress protest march in Jammu

Police on Wednesday foiled a protest march here by the Congress over the Enforcement Directorate’s chargesheet against party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the 2014 National Herald case. Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir with other party members stages a protest after the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and LoP in the Lok Sabha and party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, in Jammu, on Wednesday. (PTI)

The president of J&K Congress, Tariq Hameed Karra along with AICC general secretary and Congress legislative party leader GA Mir and other leaders on Wednesday led a protest against the Modi government accusing it of indulging in clear vendetta politics against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other top leaders.

As part of nationwide call for protests against ED filing chargesheet against top Congress leaders in the ‘National Herald’ case, a large number of Congress leaders and activists held a strong protest at Shahidi Chowk here raising slogans against the Modi government.

The Congress leaders accused Modi government of targeting top Congress leaders out of vendetta and termed the action as “illegal in a false, baseless and fabricated case”.

Police had a tough time stopping the top leaders and agitated workers who were proceeding towards the Main Bazars of Jammu city.

The leaders climbed over barricades to show their anger against PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

CWC member Vikar Rasool Wani, working presidents Tara Chand, Raman Bhalla, AICC secretary Shah Nawaz Chaudhary and several former ministers, former legislators and also took part in the protest march.

Speaking to reporters, Karra lashed out at the Modi government for “framing and fabricating a false case against top leadership of Congress on flimsy grounds”.

AICC general secretary GA Mir blamed the Modi government of using ED in the wake of assembly elections in Gujarat and Bihar

“Besides, failures on various fronts especially tariff issue with Trump-led US administration, the Modi government has indulged in this kind of diversionary tactics,” he added.