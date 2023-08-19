NIA gets 6 days extension of remand of 2 key aides of Canada-based ‘terrorist’ Dalla

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has got six days extension of remand of two key operatives of Canada-based ‘listed terrorist’ Arsh Dalla from Delhi’s Special Court. Both were arrested last week, soon after they landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from Manila. Manpreet Singh alias Peeta and Mandeep Singh were both ‘wanted’ close operatives of Dalla and had non-bailable arrest warrants against them for carrying out terror acts, including threats and intimidation, and terror funding for banned terrorist organisations in India. NIA investigations revealed that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy to raise funds for Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), a banned terrorist organisation. (File photo)

Manpreet and Mandeep were produced before the NIA Special Court on Thursday, where the court extended their remand period till August 23.

Originally from Punjab, the terrorists had been living in Manila and were nabbed by the NIA team waiting at the airport, the moment they landed on August 11, said the agency. NIA investigations revealed that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy to raise funds for Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), a banned terrorist organisation. “They were also engaged in smuggling of arms, ammunition and explosives for the KTF from across the border. The duo had been working for individual ‘listed terrorist’ Arshdeep Singh Dalla who has been operating from Canada for the last 3-4 years and got many terrorist killings in Punjab over the last few years,” said the anti-terror agency.

Dalla has been guiding and commissioning terrorist acts and also promoting terror, violence and large-scale extortion in India on behalf of the KTF, said the NIA.

“Besides smuggling weapons from Pakistan, the two arrested terrorists were also involved in the recruitment of youth to carry out acts of violence and terror in the country at the behest of the KTF,” said the federal agency. Peeta and Mandeep were also part of an extensive extortion racket for raising funds for the KTF and Dalla, it said.

NIA had registered a suo moto case on August 20 last year under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in connection with the terror activities of banned terrorist organisations in India.