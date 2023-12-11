National Lok Adalat: 1,833 cases disposed of in Chandigarh

As many as 1,833 cases were disposed of by 13 benches during the National Lok Adalat organised by the State Legal Services Authority, along with the District Legal Services Authority, at the District Courts Complex in Sector 43 on Saturday. As many as 3,840 traffic challans were also disposed of by imposing a fine of ₹ 25.77 lakh. (HT FILE)

These included 1,440 cheque bounce cases, 138 civil suits and rent cases, 41 matrimonial/family disputes, 27 motor accident claims and one criminal compoundable case. Apart from this, 41 executions, 34 arbitration cases, 26 cases of maintenance of wife, children and parents, 17 domestic violence cases, 17 civil miscellaneous pleas, 15 criminal miscellaneous pleas, 14 criminal appeals, 10 untraced cases, eight cases of Companies Act/Shop Act, two criminal revisions and two civil/rent appeals were also settled.

As many as 3,840 traffic challans were also disposed of by imposing a fine of ₹25.77 lakh.

Similarly, 14 benches disposed of 15,110 cases during the National Lok Adalat at the District Judicial Complex in Mohali. Baljinder Singh Maan, secretary, DLSA, said five couples who were living separately and litigating against each other were also reunited.

In Panchkula, a total of 3,672 cases were settled by six benches at the National Lok Adalat organised at the District Courts and Kalka sub-division.