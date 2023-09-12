National Lok Adalat: About 3.14 lakh pre-litigation, pending cases settled in Haryana

About 1.22 lakh cases at the pre-litigation stage were disposed of at the third National Lok Adalat conducted by the Haryana State Legal Services Authority (HALSA) on Saturday across 22 districts and 34 sub-divisions of the state. A HALSA spokesperson said that about 1.51 lakh cases were taken up in the National Lok Adalat, out of which 1,22,969 were disposed of, settling a total amount of ₹ 7,74,05,69,479. (HT File)

A HALSA spokesperson said that about 1.51 lakh cases were taken up in the National Lok Adalat, out of which 1,22,969 were disposed of, settling a total amount of ₹7,74,05,69,479. Besides, 2.60 lakh pending cases were taken up, and 1.91 lakh were decided, settling a total amount of ₹1,78,21,81,436.

The spokesperson said that this is the highest number of cases settled in a National Lok Adalat to date in the state. The spokesperson said that a wide range of cases, including civil, criminal, matrimonial, bank recovery, motor accident claims tribunal (MACT), petty offenses, summary cases, traffic challans, and cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act (NI Act) were decided. It also included cases handled by the Permanent Lok Adalats (public utility services) operating within the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centers.

Its primary objective is to provide litigants with an opportunity to settle their disputes amicably, fostering an environment of conciliation and cooperation.

The event was closely monitored by executive chairman of HALSA, Justice Arun Palli of the Punjab and Haryana high court along with member secretary Subhash Mehla, joint member secretary Dr Kavita Kamboj. The spokesperson said Justice Palli interacted directly with the benches and the involved parties, providing valuable guidelines to ensure the efficient conduct of the proceedings.