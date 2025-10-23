Edit Profile
    Nationwide nagar kirtan enters Punjab to honour Guru Teg Bahadur

    Published on: Oct 23, 2025 5:30 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Mohali
    The procession was welcomed into the state by Malvinder Singh Benipal, along with several prominent religious leaders and political representatives (HT Photo)
    The procession was welcomed into the state by Malvinder Singh Benipal, along with several prominent religious leaders and political representatives (HT Photo)

    The yatra, organised by the Takht Patna Sahib in collaboration with the Bihar government, aims to spread Guru Teg Bahadur’s message of faith, unity, and religious harmony

    The ‘Jagriti Yatra’, a grand nagar kirtan organised to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, entered Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar district on Wednesday, as part of its ongoing nationwide journey.

    The yatra, organised by the Takht Patna Sahib in collaboration with the Bihar government, aims to spread Guru Teg Bahadur’s message of faith, unity, and religious harmony. It also underlines the historical link between Patna Sahib the Guru’s birthplace and Punjab, where he attained martyrdom.

    The procession was welcomed into the state by Malvinder Singh Benipal, convenor of the nagar kirtan, along with several prominent religious leaders and political representatives. Thousands of devotees lined the route to offer their respects as the yatra entered the state after a ceremonial halt in Kurukshetra. The event featured the recitation of Gurbani, chants of ‘Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal’, and traditional Gatka performances.

    The Jagriti Yatra was flagged off from Takht Patna Sahib, on September 17 by Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary. Since its launch, the procession has travelled through Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana before reaching Punjab. During its journey through the state, the yatra will halt at key religious and historical sites, including Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Khanna, Ludhiana, Sultanpur Lodhi, Jalandhar, Kartarpur, and Nawanshahr, before concluding at Anandpur Sahib on October 27.

