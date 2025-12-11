Navjot Kaur reaffirms loyalty to Congress but continues tirade against Warring, others

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who has been suspended from the Congress over her ‘ ₹500-crore deal for the chief minister’s chair’ remark, on Wednesday pledged her loyalty and said she and her husband will ‘always be with the party.’ Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Her remarks came on a day when chief minister Bhagwant Mann, on Wednesday, took a jibe at Congress and said that it was akin to floating a tender for Punjab, where whoever paid the highest would get the post.

In a post shared on X, Navjot Kaur said, “We are and will always be with the Congress and win our Punjab state and gift it to our own humble, loving and sacrificing Gandhi family.”

Kaur, meanwhile, continued her attack on state leaders and slammed state unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, accusing him of “destroying” the party.

Targeting Warring, she said 70 “efficient, honest and loyal” leaders are in touch with her, “whom you have disassociated with the Congress party and who are deserving winning candidates for Congress tickets.” “Congress will win Punjab despite your focus on destroying 70 per cent of our seats where you have already given dummy tickets to ineffectual people,” she alleged in a post on X.

Kaur also served legal notice to recently appointed Amritsar district Congress committee president Sourabh ‘Mithu’ Madaan, who had accused Sidhus of corruption.

Interestingly, Madaan, a prime accused in the 2018 Dussehra train tragedy case, which claimed the lives of 60 people and left nearly 100 injured, was considered a close confidante of Sidhus. Madaan was the main organiser of the Dussehra event held close to tracks, when a train ploughed into the crowd at the Dhobi Ghat area near the Jora Fathak in Amritsar on October 19, 2018. Navjot Kaur was the event’s chief guest. The case against him is still pending in the court.

In a social media post, Kaur said appointing Madaan as Amritsar city president was Raja Warring’s ploy of ‘destroying’ the party.

The Sidhu couple have represented the Amritsar East assembly segment previously.

“Now you are asking your dogs to bark who are thick into corruption, satta and bounced cheques cases and act as touts to solve civil and criminal cases? Why are you saving him for the Dussehra case in which he will soon be arrested? He was thrown out of all MLAs’ offices and I gave him the ticket,” Kaur said on a post.

Kaur went on to accuse Raja Warring of constantly working against the Congress party and defeating candidates and forcing them to join other parties?

“All 5 MLAs of Amritsar were against the person whom you made president, ignoring 34 seniors. Same thing you have done in collusion with corrupt people and are forcing good people to leave Congress,” she added.

The Sidhu couple paid a visit to Amritsar on Wednesday. While the former cricketer-turned-politician left early, his wife stayed back and held meetings with the supporters and loyalists to chalk out a strategy for the future course of action.

Meanwhile, Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa again said that if Navjot Kaur fails to apologise, he will file a defamation case.

Akin to floating tender for post: Mann

Chandigarh Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the money for the post deal is akin to floating a tender for Punjab, where whoever paid the highest would get the post.

Mann said that while he was working to bring investment and the latest technology for the development of Punjab, some people were revealing rates for the posts of councillor, MLA, and CM. “Everyone acts according to their intentions,” the CM said at a press conference he addressed here after returning from his 10-day foreign tour. Navjot Kaur had triggered a political row in the state Congress by claiming on Saturday that ₹500 crore was needed for the chief minister’s post. The Congress suspended her from its primary membership with immediate effect. Mann said that rates were being mentioned for various posts as if they were auctioned in a mandi (market). “This department for this amount, this ministry for that price, and this is the rate for the CM,” he said in response to a query.

Mann further stated that those who pay for the CM’s post would never serve the people, as they would first recover their investment and then look for profit. “But people are wise; they do not choose this way. They know who is toiling for them,” he said.