Navratri festivities begin at Vaishno Devi Shrine

The nine-day long Navratri festival began on Thursday at the three-peaked cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Trikuta Hills amid religious fervour and gaiety.

A total of 33,000 pilgrims reached Katra for their onward journey to the cave shrine up to 5 pm on Thursday.

“In its endeavour to enhance the overall pilgrimage experience, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has launched a free langar sewa (community kitchen) on Thursday at Ardhkuwari complex after commencement of Shatchandi Yagya at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on the auspicious occasion of beginning of Shardiya Navratri,” said an official spokesperson.

Shrine board chief executive officer Anshul Garg inaugurated the langar sewa facility, according to the directions of lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha.

“Today’s langar sewa is the fourth such initiative by the Board. Furthering its mission to serve devotees, this addition joins existing langar sewa facilities at Tarakote Marg, Sanjichhat and Bhairon ji, which have garnered widespread appreciation from devotees for providing nourishing meals as prasad aiming to provide complimentary meals to a vast number of pilgrims during their pilgrimage to the revered shrine,” the spokesperson said.

Located on the terrace of Sheetla Bhawan at Ardhkuwari Complex, the langar facility can cater around 150 pilgrims simultaneously while offering a clean and welcoming space.

Earlier, the CEO attended the inaugural ceremony of the nine-day long Shatchandi Yagya at the holy shrine amidst the vedic hymns, religious chants and performance of other religious ceremonies being organised.

The yagya ceremony is being telecast live on MH1 Shraddha from 12 noon to 1.30 pm daily during the nine day long festival.

The board has also made arrangements for facilitating a large number of pilgrims who are expected to pay their obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum during Navratri. These arrangements include round the clock water and power supply all along the tracks leading to the shrine, sanitation, medicare and availability of special “fast related” food at the Board’s bhojanalay.

A 24x7 call centre (18001807212) has also been made available to facilitate the pilgrims as an additional support.