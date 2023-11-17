Nayab Saini expresses confidence on winning 75+ seats in Haryana assembly

The newly appointed chief of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Haryana unit, Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said that his party will win over 75 seats in the assembly polls next year and all 10 seats in the general elections. The newly appointed chief of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Haryana unit, Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said that his party will win over 75 seats in the assembly polls next year and all 10 seats in the general elections. (HT File)

He said this while addressing party workers at “Nagrik Abhinandan Samaroh” at Karnal’s Sabzi Mandi.

The Kurukshetra MP said there was an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty in the country before 2014 but now there is a government that can take a strong stand.

Later, speaking to reporters, he appreciated the policies of the Manohar Lal-led Haryana government.

When asked why the BJP couldn’t cross the 40 seat mark last time , he said, “There is a lot of enthusiasm among the party workers and the people of the state to repeat the BJP government. When the union government sends ₹100 under welfare schemes, Manohar Lalji adds ₹25 and gives to the public. I’m sure that 2.5 crore voters will elect BJP candidates on 10 Lok Sabha seats and we will cross 75 seats in the assembly elections to give third term to Manohar Lal.”

On being asked if the elections will be contested with the JJP, he said the decision will be taken by the high command.

The BJP leader also accused the Congress of double standards on deaths due to spurious liquors in Yamunanagar and Ambala, when their senior leader was involved in the conspiracy. “The Congress’ delegate who sits next to Bhupinder Singh Hooda and has been expelled by Udai Bhan is behind the whole conspiracy. They should also answer,” he added.

He also took a dig at Hooda on him being projecting himself as the chief ministerial candidate and said that his party is struggling for survival with many active groups.

On a query that he, as an OBC leader, has been replaced a Jat face (OP Dhankar) and opposition pointing out the Jat, Non-Jat politics of the BJP, he said that there have been several state presidents from all castes and the party doesn’t believe in caste politics.

